TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several North Texas hospitals will receive thousands of masks out of the million that Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating to COVID-19 healthcare workers.
In Allen, Baylor University Medical Center will receive 6,000 face masks. And in Grapevine and Garland, Parkland Community Hospital will receive a total of 12,000 face masks—6,000 from both stores. Texas Health in Fort Worth also receive masks.
Morris is personally donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks.
“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”
The nationwide donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the influx of patients at U.S. hospitals and medical centers under treatment for the virus, critical supplies like face masks have been rapidly depleted, leaving tens of thousands of healthcare workers in a vulnerable state as they race to save lives and protect communities.
