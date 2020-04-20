



Coronavirus testing is now open in Dallas County to all grocery, big box and other essential people working in retail, regardless of symptoms, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

He shared the news Monday morning on Twitter.

“The testing at #EllisDavis and @AACenter is now open to all grocery, big box store and other essential in person retail regardless of symptoms. Over 65, underlying conditions, healthcare workers and first responders also without symptoms. Others still need 99.6 fever.”

The testing at #EllisDavis and @AACenter is now open to all grocery, big box store and other essential in person retail regardless of symptoms. Over 65, underlying conditions, healthcare workers and first responders also without symptoms. Others still need 99.6 fever. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 20, 2020

Just last week, both drive-thru testing sites opened the criteria for those who qualify for tests.

They also started using self-swab testing kits rather than the nasopharyngeal swabs. The new process means the swab doesn’t have to go so far up the nose and doesn’t require a healthcare professional collect the sample.

The sites operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at:

• American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza

• Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

Opening the test sites to essential workers, regardless of symptoms comes as Dallas County health reported 104 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 2,428.

Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, more than 38% were associated with long-term care facilities. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most were either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is also an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.