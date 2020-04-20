NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon, April 17th, that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. That means distance learning will be in effect for most kids in North Texas.
Here are some good resources for parents who need help managing their child’s education.
General:
Scholastic’s Learn At Home: Day-by-day projects for kids
Distance Learning: 8 Tips to Get Your Child Ready to Learn at Home
WatchKnowLearn.Org: Free educational videos
Freedom Homeschooling Virtual Field Trips
National Center For Educations Statistics’ Kids’ Zone
Educational Resources for Students and Families
The Smithsonian: Distance Learning Resources
Reading:
Math:
Prodigy: Engaging, curriculum-aligned math platform
Science:
CBS 11’s Weather On Wheels – Study Guide
PhET provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulation
Department of Energy: Games And Activities
Department of Energy: Virtual Field Trips To National Energy Labs
Environmental Protection Agency: Games, Quizzes, and Videos about the Environment
NASA: Interactive Lessons about Space, Earth, Solar System and Universe
NASA: Lessons from Astronauts about Living in Space
NASA: STEM Activities for Students of All Ages
The Smithsonian: Free Smithsonian STEM Games and Simulations
The Smithsonian: Meet The Animals of the National Zoo
The Smithsonian: The Museum Of Natural History
NOAA: Use REal-Time Oscen Data to Explore the Environment
USGS: Learn From Home About Physical Science, Geography, and Maps
Social Studies:
The Library of Congress: Presentations and Activities to Help Students Learn about History
The Kennedy Center: Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems
The Kennedy Center: Tour The Kennedy Center With The Pigeon
The Smithsonian: 3D Exhibits And Virtual Tours
The Smithsonian: Ten Museums You Can Virtually Visit
Keyboarding:
Music:
SmartMusic: A web-based suite of music education tools
Art:
The Smithsonian: Digital Smithsonian American Art Museum
Public Citizens for Children + Youth: Art Education At Home
Language:
Duolingo: Learn a language for free