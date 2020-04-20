  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Distance Learning, Education, Home Schooling, Learn At Home, online learning, Resources, virtual learning


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Friday afternoon, April 17th, that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. That means distance learning will be in effect for most kids in North Texas.

Here are some good resources for parents who need help managing their child’s education.

General:

Scholastic’s Learn At Home: Day-by-day projects for kids

Distance Learning: 8 Tips to Get Your Child Ready to Learn at Home

WatchKnowLearn.Org: Free educational videos

Freedom Homeschooling Virtual Field Trips

National Center For Educations Statistics’ Kids’ Zone

Educational Resources for Students and Families

The Smithsonian: Distance Learning Resources

Reading:

Storyline Online

Read, Wonder and Learn

Help for Struggling Readers

Kidlit

Math:

Prodigy: Engaging, curriculum-aligned math platform

Fun Brain Math Games

Science:

CBS 11’s Weather On Wheels – Study Guide

Mystery Science Lessons

PhET provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulation

Learn to code with Code.org

Department of Energy: Games And Activities

Department of Energy: Virtual Field Trips To National Energy Labs

Environmental Protection Agency: Games, Quizzes, and Videos about the Environment

NASA: Interactive Lessons about Space, Earth, Solar System and Universe

NASA:  Lessons from Astronauts about Living in Space

NASA: STEM Activities for Students of All Ages

The Smithsonian: Free Smithsonian STEM Games and Simulations

The Smithsonian: Meet The Animals of the National Zoo

The Smithsonian: The Museum Of Natural History

NOAA: Use REal-Time Oscen Data to Explore the Environment

USGS: Learn From Home About Physical Science, Geography, and Maps

Social Studies:

The Library of Congress: Presentations and Activities to Help Students Learn about History

The Kennedy Center:  Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems

The Kennedy Center: Tour The Kennedy Center With The Pigeon

The Smithsonian: 3D Exhibits And Virtual Tours

The Smithsonian: Ten Museums You Can Virtually Visit

Keyboarding:

Typing Games

Typing Races

Typing.com

Music:

SmartMusic: A web-based suite of music education tools

Art:

The Smithsonian: Digital Smithsonian American Art Museum

Public Citizens for Children + Youth: Art Education At Home

KidLit Crafts And Activities

KinderART

Teach Kids Art

Humble ISD’s Arts Education

Language:

Duolingo: Learn a language for free

 

Comments

Leave a Reply