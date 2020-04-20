FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and NASCAR are working to return to the track at Texas Motor Speedway soon.

“Just spoke to @NASCAR leaders. They’re working to return to Texas Motor Speedway very soon,” Abbott tweeted out on Monday, April 20th:

Just spoke to @NASCAR leaders. They’re working to return to Texas at Texas Motor Speedway very soon. I hope to announce the exciting details in the near future. To prevent spread of #COVID19 it will be without fans. But they will put on a great show for TV. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2020

Abbott noted that to help fight the spread of COVID-19 the event would be without fans but would be televised.

Texas Motor Speedway President and GM Eddie Gossage said that the sport is eager to get back on track.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given NASCAR the green flag to race, and our sport is eager to get back on track. Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis,” said Gossage in a statement.

“Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action. We appreciate the Governor’s support for the return of racing at Texas Motor Speedway very soon.”

Texas Motor Speedway was supposed to host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in March before the event was postponed due to the coronavirus shutdown. About one-third of Texas Motor Speedway employees were recently laid off. No word yet on when the race might take place, and if those employees will return to work.