FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Monday evening she will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after being notified through tracing she had close contact with someone who tested positive.
She did not say who that person is.
Mayor Price explained on Facebook Live from her home Monday evening, “While I’m asymptomatic, no symptoms at all, at the recommendation, and abundance of caution, I’m getting tested tomorrow morning. Today, I began tracking my symptoms, that means taking my temperature and how i feel twice a day, just as did my husband. We are both isolating at home and fortunately we haven’t been very many places, our footprint is very small.”
Mayor Price said she’ll let the community know what her test shows, when she knows.
As of Monday evening, there have been 1,249 cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.
Thirty-nine patients have died and 208 have recovered.