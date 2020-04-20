Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Haltom City man is home from the hospital after more than 40 days and 40 nights battling COVID-19 there.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Haltom City man is home from the hospital after more than 40 days and 40 nights battling COVID-19 there.
Charles Lowery, 61, was discharged from Medical City North Hills after 41 days at the hospital.
He was admitted on March 10 and was in the intensive care unit for 36 days and five days on a ventilator.
He was wheeled out to a round of cheers from doctors and nurses for whom he had nothing but praise.
“I can’t help but believe that if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today,” Lowery said.