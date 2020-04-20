



– If you have ever thought about a career in the financial industry, Fidelity Investments wants to talk to you.

The company is one of several that is “Now Hiring” during the pandemic when others are laying people off or furloughing employees.

Onisa Treibs, a Vice President with the company said, “Fidelity is really leaning in an accelerating our hiring we have over 2,000 positions available across the U.S. 300 of them are right here in North Texas.”

The jobs range in positions to include customer service roles, financial advisor positions and technologist jobs.

They pay varies depending on the positions and experience, but the company says it is competitive and it comes with benefits.

They say the jobs are permanent and not temporary.

Treibs said they are offering programs for recent college graduates looking for immediate employment.

“I want to make sure that we have opportunities for everybody.”

A webinar for potential employees is scheduled to take place later this week.

