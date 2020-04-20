  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Madison Sawyer
Filed Under:Arlington, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, Kathy Robinson, Ones For Texas, Waldorf Publishing


(CBSDFW.COM) – In today’s Ones For Texas, a woman is making care packages for residents of a senior living facility in Arlington, and a Grapevine-based publishing company is giving away 10,000 books to local schools, libraries and churches.

If you or someone you know is employed by a local school, library or church in need of books, you can sign up on the Waldorf Publishing website, where it’s first come first serve.

