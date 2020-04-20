  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Fort Worth are looking for the thief or thieves who stole a custom barbecue grill and trailer painted in TCU purple.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

It was stolen sometime between April 10 and April 13 from the 3400 block of Wellington Road.

There is a metal TCU cutout on the grill.

The trailer has a Texas license plate: 545 02P.

Anyone who has information on the location of the grill and trailer is asked to call 817-392-4714.

 

