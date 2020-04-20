



– He once held a spot on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List and officials say he is a confirmed gang member — now Terrol DeBaun Travis will spend the next two decades in prison.

Travis has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison on a federal firearms charge.

Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said Travis was a danger to the community. “A convicted domestic violence, drug, and violent crime offender, this defendant should never have had his hands on a gun.”

While his time behind bars is only in relation to his 2019 guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm, ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek said, “Mr. Travis is a confirmed gang member with a history of drug, firearm and violent offenses spanning more than 20 years. My hope is the victims of his crimes find some solace his next 20 years will be spent behind bars.”

Court documents show Travis was carrying a Ruger 9 mm handgun when authorities tried to take him into custody at his Fort Worth home. Officials say Travis was already a fugitive — with outstanding warrants — when he dropped the gun on his doorstep while trying to run from police. Agents later learned the pistol, which was loaded with a high-capacity magazine, was stolen.

Travis, now 43, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison but received a sentence enhancement that raises the maximum penalty for offenders with three previous convictions for a violent felony or serious drug offense.