ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a woman for allegedly pointing a gun a someone during a road rage incident.

Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2800 Blk. Forest Point Dr.

Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted about the incident and shared a photo of the gun.

Last night around 7:30, @ArlingtonPD officers responded to a road rage incident in north Arlington. A female suspect brandished and pointed this gun at the victim after a reckless driving incident. Suspect arrested for Aggravated Assault & gun seized! pic.twitter.com/LYUrzhpSZB — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) April 20, 2020

The victim met officers and told them a woman had been driving through the complex swerving and slamming on her brakes.

The victim said they got in an argument and the suspect pulled out a handgun.

The victim described the weapon and it matched the one that was later seized by the officers.

Police arrested and charged Diamond Le’nee Worlds with aggravated assault.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, police said.