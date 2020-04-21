Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Deputies are looking for the person who shot two dogs at a home in unincorporated Frisco near Hidden Cove Park.
It happened on April 13, between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m in the 2100 block of Lariat Trail.
Both animals survived, but sustained serious injuries and required veterinarian services.
Denton County Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator Anthony Dodson at 940-349-1694 or by email athony.dodson@dentoncounty.com.