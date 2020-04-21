Comments
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Denton announced an additional resident has died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Denton announced an additional resident has died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.
The man who died was from Lewisville and in his 60s. He was previously reported hospitalized, and a local transmission COVID-19 case.
“As we report the loss of an eighteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
Click here for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.