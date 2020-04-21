



Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mexico’s northern border state of Tamaulipas.

Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo.

The Tamaulipas state government said Monday that a migrant deported from Houston had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the United States tested positive.

President Trump tweeted late Monday that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he plans to sign an executive order that will temporarily halt immigration.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

The executive action the president takes is likely to take the form of a presidential proclamation and is expected to be signed in the coming days, according to a White House source. The White House counsel’s office is still working on the language of the action before it is unveiled.

