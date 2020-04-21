Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott says his next executive stay-at-home order will overrule Dallas County’s latest extension to May 15.
“To the extent my executive order has state-wide application it would overrule any local jurisdiction determination about their executive order,” said Abbott.
Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend the county’s order, keeping restrictions in place about which businesses may operate and how many people may gather in public.
“I will be issuing a new executive order on April 27. Right now the state-wide stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 30th,” said Abbott. “On April 27 I will be making a new order for the state going forward. There will either be portions of that or all of that that has state-wide implications.”