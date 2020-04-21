SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – Anthony Brooks was a city councilman in Live Oak, Texas — about 20 miles northeast of San Antonio. The Air Force veteran and his husband, Phillip Tsai-Brooks, died within days of each other of complications from COVID-19.

The couple, who had been married for four years, were active community leaders. In addition to his work on the Live Oak City Council, Brooks was a resource analyst at the Army Medical Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Tsai-Brooks was the owner of a hair salon and was on the board of the Live Oak Economic Development Corporation.

Family members say Brooks, 52, began feeling ill in March after returning from an out-of-town conference.

Tsai-Brooks, 42, became sick days later and was treated at the hospital for what was thought to be a bad reaction to a whooping cough vaccination.

It would be weeks, but the condition of both men deteriorated.

Tsai-Brooks was eventually admitted to the hospital on March 26 — but he thought a quick recovery would follow. Although having shortness of breath and a high fever, Tsai-Brooks posted on Facebook that he thought he’d only be in the hospital a few days and then go into quarantine. He was wrong.

Brooks was found unconscious at his home on March 31, after co-workers couldn’t reach him. He was admitted to the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

As their health deteriorated both men were put on ventilators and eventually given the experimental coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine.

Phillip Tsai-Brooks died on April 12 — Easter Sunday. His husband, Anthony Brooks, died two days later.

Live Oak Mayor Mary Dennis honored the men in a public Facebook post saying, “We are forever grateful for both Anthony’s and Phillip’s service to our Live Oak Community and to our country. May God Bless their family and all who were blessed to call both men ‘friend.’”