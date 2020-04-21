



– The Mayor of Colleyville believes the community has been quiet long enough.

Mayor Richard Newton issued a proclamation that would reopen restaurant patios, gyms, barber shops and salons as early as Friday, provided physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Mayor Newton did not return CBS 11’s efforts to contact him for comment.

Meanwhile, staffers at Gloria’s restaurant were spotted cleaning off the patio, perhaps in preparation.​

“Institutions like Gloria’s are dependent on the residents here that dine everyday,” says customer Will Pappas while picking up a ‘to go’ order. “If we can keep small businesses open safely, without affecting our community, I think it’s our responsibility to do so.”​

Pappas lives and works in Colleyville.

He’s been ordering takeout to help local restaurants during the shelter at home order, but he says he really misses the gym.​

“I think everyone’s tired of doing burpees in the living room,” admits Pappas with a laugh. “So if we figure out a way to do it safely, I’m all for it.”​

The Mayor’s order appears to go even farther than Governor Greg Abbott’s staggered approach to reopening the economy, and lifts some restrictions immediately.​

For example: religious services are no longer prohibited, provided physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures may resume.

And gatherings of 10 or fewer are no longer limited to family.

Still, even as restrictions are lifted, businesses must decide if they can still be profitable while enforcing physical distancing rules. ​

“I don’t think it’s something where you can just flip a switch and say ‘keep six feet apart’ and then implement it,” cautions Pappas. “It will take a lot of effort from customers and also from the businesses to make sure this is done safely.”​

With that said, Pappas said he’s wearing a hat for a reason. ​

“I tried to cut it and failed so bad,” he admits with laugh while rubbing his hand over the evidence. “If the barbers open up, that’d be great. I’d wear a hazmat suit to get my hair cut today!”​

