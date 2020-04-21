Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Tuesday night she tested negative for COVID-19.
But in a video on the City of Fort Worth Facebook page, Mayor Price said she’s going to remain in self-quarantine in her home.
She originally announced Monday evening she would be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after being notified through tracing she had close contact with someone who tested positive.
She did not say who that person is.
“I did find out another staff member that did test positive, so at the recommendation of the public health director I will continue self-quarantining,” she said on Facebook Tuesday night.
Mayor Price said she’s going to remain cautious and lead by example and stay home, even though she isn’t showing any symptoms.
“On the note of testing, let me be clear, we need more testing,” she said. “Testing is the key to beginning to clear this virus.”
