



– The Internal Revenue Service issued a special alert this week for those who receive federal benefits and are hoping to have the $500 per child amount added to their stimulus check.

If this is you, the IRS is giving you until 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, April 22 to fill out the “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info” tool online.

If you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 because of a limited incomes, the IRS does not have information about your dependents.

With the IRS set to send out the $1,200 payments to those on receiving Social Security and Supplement Security Income, the IRS needs this child information before the payments are issued.

“Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020,” the IRS said in a news release on Monday.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Most stimulus payments to SSA, SSI, RRB and VA recipients will be received by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.

Those without children do not have to take any action to receive their $1,200 stimulus payment.

