LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for at least two suspects after a 54-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Monday morning, authorities said.
According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Valley Ridge Boulevard at around 2 a.m. after the victim called and said he had been shot by two people who tried to rob him. He said the two suspects ran away.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.
There are currently no physical descriptions of the suspects available as police continue to investigate and find witnesses.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Valley Ridge Boulevard between I-35E and North Summit Avenue between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 20 to call 972.219.8477