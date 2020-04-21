FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Keurig Dr. Pepper headquartered in Plano says they have plenty of jobs the need to fill right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vicki Draughn, the company’s VP of Corporate Communication said, “Across the nation we have about 1,000 jobs available. About 100 of those are here in Dallas-Fort Worth. Primarily what we are looking for are loaders, fork lift operators, drivers to deliver products, merchandisers to shock shelves, and in our manufacturing facility.”
The jobs are hourly she added, and the wages vary widely.
The jobs all come with benefits and incentive pay for many.
“We are currently providing additional incentives to our frontline employees to recognize their hard work during this situation,” said Draughn.
The company’s functions are considered to be essential and the jobs are permanent not temporary.
Draugn says candidates can apply online and even have their interview via video conferencing.
If you are interested in applying, click here.
To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.