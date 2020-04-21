(CBSDFW.COM) – As the start time for the 2020 MLB season remains up in the air, one plan reportedly being discussed includes Texas being one of three states that would host games as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
League sources told CBS Sports that the MLB is looking into having Arlington, Phoenix and St. Petersburg, Florida become the three hubs to host teams and games as a way to possibly get the season started.
Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, which has yet to officially open due to the pandemic, is being discussed due to having a retractable roof for potential weather, according to CBS Sports.
This is just one of the plans being talked about as league officials look to begin the 2020 season, which should have started nearly a month ago. Although with no set plan in place, the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the entire season.
There was some optimism — in Texas, at least — for the sports world Monday after Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that he is working with NASCAR to bring races back to Texas Motor Speedway after those events were postponed, as well. He said these races would happen without fans and that he hopes to have details “very soon.”