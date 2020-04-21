WATCHTX Gov. Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response | Expected At 2PM
BAYTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday suspended a search of a Texas bayou, a day after receiving a distress call that a boat with seven people had taken on water.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that a search of the water found no sign of a boat or any people in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. On Monday night, a boater had made a mayday radio transmission and said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water, and radio contact was lost after that point, the agency said.

“Our crews were able to extensively search the waterway concentrating their efforts on the location reported by the mariner,” said Chellsey Phillips, the Coast Guard’s Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “However, with no further signs of distress and no reports of missing persons, we are suspending our search efforts pending additional information.”

Crews had searched by helicopter and boat for any sign of vessel or those aboard but found nothing, the agency said.

