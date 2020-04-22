Comments
TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at a home in Terrell, police said.
Police said they responded to the 400 block of Greenwood Street at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a teenage victim in the backyard with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
There have been no arrests made as the investigation continues by police and the Texas Rangers.