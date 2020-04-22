



– As North Texans try to recover during the COVID-19 crisis, a first time partnership between a hospital and a convenience store is underway.

Dallas-based 7-Eleven has partnered with Children’s Health to open a pop up store inside Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The world’s the largest convenience retailer says the store is a perfect way to give a sense of convenience to those seeking medical help at the hospital, and those working to provide it.

In moments of possible stress, when seemingly every minute of the day is spent treating patients or caring for loved ones, there is often little time to shop for essentials. Some of the items offered at the pop-up store include food, groceries and personal care products, as well as paper goods, diapers and phone chargers.

The store also has an acrylic sneeze guard at the counter to reduce person-to-person contact.

“The doctors, nurses and care teams at Children’s Health are true heroes,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “When Children’s Health asked us to provide their team members convenient access to essentials during this unprecedented time, our team rose to meet the challenge; opening this first-of-its-kind store in less than 2 weeks.”

One cool featureat the pop up store offers hospital staff and employees the option of paying for their items with their employee badge and 7-Eleven says they will soon have a contactless mobile checkout as well.

Located in the auditorium of Children’s Medical Center, which typically houses large meetings and gatherings, the pop up store is open to hospital staff as well as patients and their family in the hospital with them.