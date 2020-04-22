DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting another death from the coronavirus, and 81 additional positive cases.
The deceased was a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie who was critically ill in an area hospital.
“While we mourn the passing of our 65th Dallas County resident who has died from COVID19, today’s numbers are encouraging as they are 10% lower than yesterday’s, and each day thus far this week, the numbers have been lower than the average daily new cases reported last week. Our challenge will be to continue to make good personal responsibility decisions and limit exposure as more activities resume, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The total case count in Dallas County to 2,683, including 65 deaths.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 65 total deaths reported to date, a third were associated with long-term care facilities.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources