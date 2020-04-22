DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Another man in his 60s from Denton County has died from the coronavirus.
His death brings the total number of deaths there to 19.
“As we report the loss of a nineteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID19 is one too many.”
Health officials also announced 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, including one
case within Denton County Jail.
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “We began preparing for the potential for COVID-19 cases in the jail beginning in early March and continue to implement daily procedures to reduce potential spread. All individuals coming into the jail are placed in a quarantine POD per procedure. This individual was placed in a single isolation cell when symptoms consistent with COVID19 began. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case.”
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 644 confirmed COVID19 cases.
There were also an additional five people who recovered from COVID-19.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 17.