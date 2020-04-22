



With response volume down by 19% from January, and ambulance transports to the hospital down 30%, MedStar is concerned that fear of catching the coronavirus is preventing people from calling 911 when they need to.

Their crews have reported that some patients are waiting too long to call, and, even when they do, many patients are reluctant to go to the hospital.

Other patients don’t want to go, according to MedStar due to the restricted visitor policies enacted by many hospitals to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

Another alarming statistic may reveal a concerning trend.

Crews are seeing an increase by 12% in March 2020 compared to March 2019 of people in cardiac arrest.

And, so far in April 2020, MedStar crews responded to 38% more cardiac arrests than in April 2019.

Additionally, of people found having a heart attack, 54% more patients were pronounced dead on scene by MedStar crews in April 2020, than in April 2019.

About 800,000 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each year, and 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes occur annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, 545 Texans have died from the coronavirus.

