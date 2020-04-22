DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Coronavirus testing at one of Dallas’ drive-thru sites has been suspended Wednesday due to weather conditions in the area, along with the potential of severe storms this afternoon.
The city said the site at the Ellis Davis Field House in the Red Bird area has suspended doing tests on Wednesday. However, the site at the American Airlines Center will be still be open until 5 p.m.
Rain is expected to remain in North Texas for most of the day, but the potential of severe weather will be in effect through the afternoon. There is the possibility of hail up to two inches, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and even tornadoes.
These drive-thru sites recently changed their criteria to allow any grocery, big box or essential retail workers to be tested regardless of symptoms. The same goes for health care workers, first responders, residents over 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, there are 2,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and 64 deaths.