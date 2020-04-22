DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Self-employed Texans impacted by the coronavirus should begin to start receiving unemployment benefits.
If you are self-employed or an independent contractor who applied for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission, there’s a good chance you were told you are ineligible.
Turns out, that is not the case.
This week the TWC is going back and automatically converting those applications so you can start to receive benefits.
In the. past two days, the state has fixed the issue on more than 70,000 applications.
“So what that does is people who are self-employed independent contractors, who were not eligible for Texas unemployment insurance are now going to be through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and we are doing this this week,” said Cisco Gomez of the Texas Workforce Commission.
If this applies to you, you do not need to reapply and should be receiving an email or letter in the mail stating you are now eligible for benefits.