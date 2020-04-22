



– For weeks “non-essential” ​businesses have been closed and many locally-owned shops ​are now struggling to survive.

But as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to restart the economy, retail to go will be allowed starting Friday.

When Gea Lopez opened her ​Bishop Arts barber shop, Bishop Barber Babes, she never ​imagined just months later ​she’d be forced to close. ​

“I was worried,” she said. “​I knew rent was going to be due still. ​I was worried for the stylists and the barbers.” ​

She applied for a small business loan ​meant to support worker’s paychecks, ​but was told funds were exhausted. ​

“It’s a very hard time for ​the barbers and stylists who work here,” she said.

It’s the sad reality so many ​small businesses now face.

Lizcano Bridal Shop down ​the street from Lopez’s shop is full of dozens​ of beautiful dresses they can’t sell.

“It has affected us,” owner Raul Rodriguez said. “We rely on our business ​because this is what we live off of.”

Starting Friday, retail to go take effect and Rodriguez is hoping one of their dresses posted online will catch someone’s eye and they’ll make an order.

“It’d be nice if they just want to buy it and curbside service, go out there and take it to them,” Rodriguez said.

Since Lopez still can’t offer her services, she too is transitioning to retail to go.

She’s partnered with a local designer ​to create custom T-shirts they plan to sell and are hoping this will help them survive.

“I’ve been posting on social media and sharing the T-shirts,” stylist Stephanie Rodriguez said

“We’re fighting back,” Lopez said. “We’re going​ to get through this and we’re going to make it.”​

The t-shirts will cost $25. You can pick them up at the barber shop starting Friday or buy them here.

