DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for the person who not only wasn’t adhering to stay at home orders, but took the time outside to steal a package of a homeowner’s porch.
The person was caught on camera committing the porch theft on April 19.
It was around 8:15 p.m. when the person casually walked onto the victim’s front porch, in the northwest part of Dallas around Royal Lane and Webb Chapel Road, and took a package that had just been delivered.
At the time of the offense the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-8066.