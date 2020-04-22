PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Area police departments are offering something many people are looking for these days: jobs.

The Plano Police Department is one of several law enforcement agencies hiring at a time when many other professions are not.

The department is taking applications for not just police officers, but call takers and dispatchers, civilian public safety officers and detention officers.

Chief Ed Drain says the city has more than a dozen openings that may appeal to those who may have recently lost their job and looking for work due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.

CBS 11 found other police related job postings by Dallas, Arlington, Southlake and Mesquite.

They among other cities looking for recruits.

While a job in public safety may not be for everyone, Plano’s police chief wants people to know that it’s an option they may not be aware of.

“I think the limitation on our hiring has been there’s just been so many other options out there for people to choose,” said Chief Drain. “Those options are drying up. A lot of folks may just want to look at law enforcement now.”

Starting pay for a Plano officer is $66,000 per year as a recruit.

Chief Drain says applicants have only a few weeks to apply for next month’s academy class.