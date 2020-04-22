



– Milestone, a company in DFW specializing in electrical, plumbing, HVAC and security services for home owners, is looking to add employees.

Their services fall under an essential business classification and as a result, company officials say they are very busy and need to hire more hands to keep up with the demand.

Allie Coppedge, the recruiting director for Milestone said, “Right now our biggest need is for licensed electricians, licensed plumbers and then licenses HVAC service techs as well.”

Those jobs pay around $70,000 a year for starters.

If you’re interested in the trade but don’t have the licensing required, Milestone does have a few apprentice positions opened.

“For an apprentice it’s going to be about $13 to $15 an hour as a starting wage,” said Coppedge.

The jobs are permanent, not temporary.

The company is also paying a bonus as an incentive for skilled workers.

“We would probably take as many people as we are licensed and able to join us right now. That’s the state we are in,” she said.

