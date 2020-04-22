(CBSDFW.COM) – A severe weather threat remains front and center across North Texas on Wednesday as we wait for a vigorous storm system out west to arrive late today.
Ahead of that, we’re seeing a somewhat quiet morning with heavy cloud cover and humid conditions.
By late morning to midday, we could begin to see some scattered storms develop across the area with the main threat being large hail.
However, the greater threat for more widespread severe weather arrives by early this afternoon and lasts into the evening.
In this time frame, all severe weather modes will be possible: very large hail up to 2 inches, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and tornadoes. Heavy downpours will be likely within these storms, creating a flash flood concern as well.
While the primary focus for severe weather is along I-35 and points east, any storm that develops across North Texas today could quickly turn severe.
Storms will diminish after Wednesday evening in time for a quiet overnight.