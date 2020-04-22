(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man and woman — both of whom lost their previous spouses — aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the away of their happiness.
A family friend said Loren Adair and her new husband, David Smith, held a virtual wedding that was watched by over 100 of their friends and family.
“Live fully every day is their motto,” Becky Mayad said.
Their wedding happened last Saturday, April 18 and could be seen via Facebook Live. Mayad said the wedding was officiated by Smith’s brother, a pastor at a church in Huntington, Texas.
The couple even put on face masks before they kissed.
The wedding ended with neighbors and friends holding a small parade in front of the couple’s home to celebrate as they honked car horns and held out signs — all while practicing social distancing.
A photo of the couple obtaining their marriage license at the Jack Hatchell Collin County Administration Building was also shared.