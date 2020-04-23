TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder and two other teenagers were arrested for robbery Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Terrell, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Greenwood Street at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home.
The 15-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
During the investigation, police and the Texas Rangers determined that three juveniles were involved in the murder of the boy.
A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery in connection to the incident.
The murder suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested late in the evening in the 100 block of Lovers Lane in Terrell.
Police said the three suspects are students in Terrell ISD. The identities of the suspects were not released.
Further details on the incident were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
