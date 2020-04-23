ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 52-year-old man from Rockwall has been arrested after sending child pornography through a messaging app.
On Apr. 13, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Rockwall Police Department regarding multiple videos of possible child pornography being sent from an IP address in the city.
Detectives investigated the tip and found probable cause to believe that multiple videos of child pornography had been sent through the messaging app “KIK” from 52-year-old Patrick Allen Trowbridge’s IP address in the 600 block of Parks Avenue.
A little over a week later on Apr. 23, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Trowbridge’s residence and found images of child pornography on a smart phone belonging to him.
Trowbridge was arrested and taken to the Rockwall County Jail where he faces charges of possession or promotion of child pornography.
At this point, police said they do not believe any of the images were of victims in Rockwall.
This remains an ongoing investigation.