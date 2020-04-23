(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices are continuing to decrease in Texas and across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic as crude oil prices fell into negative territory earlier this week.
AAA Texas reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is now at $1.53, which is $1.06 less than this time last year. It’s also four cents less than last week.
Drivers in Midland are still paying the highest on average in Texas at $1.78 per gallon of regular unleaded. The Sherman/Denison area is seeing the least at $1.17 on average.
AAA Texas expects prices to continue falling as demand and crude oil prices remain low. However, residents shouldn’t expect to see negative prices at their local gas station.
“It is no surprise that gas prices are falling around the Lone Star State due to the demand destruction caused by COVID-19,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Oil prices traded in the negative for the first time ever earlier this week, but gas prices are not forecast to go negative as there are several components which go into a gallon of gasoline.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $1.79. It, too, is $1.06 less than this time last year.