FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Walgreens will operate a free drive-through COVID-19 testing location in Fort Worth beginning Friday, April 24.
Testing will be conducted outdoors on the property at 8600 Camp Bowie West Boulevard, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s ID NOW COVID19 test.
“Testing plays a critical role in evaluating our re-opening strategy and I am grateful Walgreens has stepped up to help us test more residents and ultimately help our community move forward” said Mayor Betsy Price.
Testing is available by appointment only seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to people who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To schedule an appointment, people must first visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus to complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility.
These testing sites are part of Walgreens’ on-going effort to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing and community resources; the company has also opened testing sites in Houston and Pasadena.
When patients can be tested, identified and isolated, the viral spread can be better contained. Testing is an important next step in this emergency response; however, it does not alleviate the need to follow public health recommendations like social distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks when appropriate.