GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County will provide a no-cost test for COVID-19 to Hood County residents.
It happens Sunday, April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City of Granbury-Hood County Emergency Operations Center at 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive in Granbury.
All tests must be scheduled in advance by clicking here or calling 512-883-2400.
All patients will be given a scheduled appointment time for their test.
To be eligible for testing, residents must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
The call center will not be able to take reservations more than 48 hours in advance.