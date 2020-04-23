  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19 testing, DFW News, free testing, Granbury, Hood County, Symptoms


GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County will provide a no-cost test for COVID-19 to Hood County residents.

It happens Sunday, April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City of Granbury-Hood County Emergency Operations Center at 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive in Granbury.

Granbury-Hood County Emergency Operations Center (credit: Google)

All tests must be scheduled in advance by clicking here or calling 512-883-2400.

All patients will be given a scheduled appointment time for their test.

To be eligible for testing, residents must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

The call center will not be able to take reservations more than 48 hours in advance.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply