DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services confirm 80 new positive coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number of positive patients to 2,763, including 72 deaths.
There were seven newly-reported deaths on Thursday.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reminded residents that retail-to-go begins Friday.
Dallas County residents, and people across Texas, will be able to go to places like clothing stores to pick up orders purchased online.
Social distancing remains in place.
With regard to religious services, Judge Jenkins said houses of worship should follow CDC guidance.
The Dallas County medical community strongly encourages worship services not be attended in person, Judge Jenkins said, while acknowledging religious leaders can make their own decisions on whether to hold in-person services.
It’s also up to congregants to decide what they want to do.
“When we think of things that are happening and giving us more freedom and opening the economy… together they don’t pose as much of a concern to the healthcare community as if we all come together for congregant settings all over this county and all over this region,” Judge Jenkins said. I’m just giving you the truth and the facts. You’ll have to decide what to do with that.”
