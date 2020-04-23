Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, DART, DFW News, donated meals, food deserts, Southern Dallas, University of North Texas at Dallas, UNT Dallas


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Approximately 100 families in two apartment complexes in southern Dallas received donated meals Thursday thanks to Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the University of North Texas at Dallas.

UNT Dallas and DART food delivery (credit: DART)

DART and UNT Dallas’ Mobile Market joined forces to reach families in food deserts with fresh produce, food and other necessary items during the COVID-19 outbreak.

UNT Dallas and DART food delivery (credit: DART)

Volunteers loaded and unloaded the buses as part of a partnership with DART, UNT Dallas, Toyota, the Oak Cliff Veggie Project, Lonestar Human Services and Grow North.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply