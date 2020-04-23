Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced Thursday, 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Another 56 residents have recovered from COVID-19, DCPH announced.
remains 54.
The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total has increased by one to 18.
Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
