McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced Thursday, 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Another 56 residents have recovered from COVID-19, DCPH announced.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total
remains 54.

The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total has increased by one to 18.

Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

