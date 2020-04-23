  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31.

Jace Prescott (Northwestern State University)

The news was confirmed Thursday night by Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating.”

At this time, it is unclear what the cause of death was.

The Prescott family has since asked only for prayers and respect for their privacy.

