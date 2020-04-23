Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31.
The news was confirmed Thursday night by Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple.
Statement from The @dallascowboys on the passing of Jace Prescott, brother of #Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/UGkCzrCTtL
— Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) April 24, 2020
“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating.”
At this time, it is unclear what the cause of death was.
The Prescott family has since asked only for prayers and respect for their privacy.