LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Lewisville police are asking for assistance in identifying a logo on an 18-wheeler whose driver may have information on a murder that occurred earlier this week.
Detectives said the driver is not considered a suspect or person of interest, but may have information on the murder of a 54-year-old man.
Around 2 a.m. Apr. 20, officers responded to the 900 block of Valley Ridge Boulevard, where the victim called and said he had been shot by two people who tried to rob him. He said the two suspects ran away.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.
There are currently no physical descriptions of the suspects available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 972-219-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.