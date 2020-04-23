FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If a job in sales peeks your interest, Advocate Health Advisors has positions to fill for qualified candidates across the DFW area.
Brandon Herndon, the Regional Sales Manager for the company’s Texas operations said, “We are an independent brokerage company in the insurance space that focuses on people that are 64 and older.”
He said the pandemic has created a great need in their services with clients who need help navigating through Medicare options.
He said what they need immediately are Medicare sales representatives and they are willing to help train and walk a candidate through the licensing process.
Herndon said they can get the employee working and receiving a pay check fairly quickly.
“If everything works well we can have them going in no later than 10 business days,” he said. “Really a great attitude. Somebody who is a fast learner who is opened to a new change to pivot their career.”, about the kind of job candidate they are looking for.
Online data shows this kind of a job which is commissioned based can pay a starting salary of about $70,000 a years.
Herndon described the job as being recession proof because the sales representatives receive residual payments.
If you would like to apply, click here.
To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.