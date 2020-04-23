



– A Plano police officer is coming to the aid of COVID-19 patients.

But instead of doing it with his badge and gun, he’s doing it with his blood.

Officer David Tilley recovered from COVID-19 and on Thursday, he donated his plasma which could help others fight the virus successfully as well.

CBS 11 was invited inside one of the mobile sites Carter BloodCare is using to collect what’s called, convalescent plasma.

It’s blood from people who have recovered from COVID-19 like Officer Tilley.

“It’s something negative that happened to me. It’s my opportunity to turn this negative into something positive,” said Officer Tilley.

The veteran officer had antibodies extracted like a typical blood donation. They’ll be given to critically ill patients of the new coronavirus.

“I think everyone is hoping for the best,” said Veronica Moore of Carter BloodCare. “That’s why we are trying this.”

Carter BloodCare says the officer’s donation will be enough for four people.

“I didn’t even feel the needle stick which was great no problems at all,” said Officer Tilley.

While it’s not conclusive, studies have shown that patients receiving plasma from people who previously had COVID-19 did improve.

So far, 45 North Texans have donated, providing enough plasma for more than 150 people with the virus and Carter BloodCare is encouraging more to come forward.

Only diagnosed and recovered COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma for this specific purpose and it has to be scheduled.

