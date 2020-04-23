Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 40-year-old man was arrested after police say he threw a 9-month-old baby off a second-floor balcony.
Andre M. Richardson was charged with Injury to a Child, Assault Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.
Police said the baby landed on top of a carport at the Mission Fairways Apartments, thus preventing serious injuries. The child was transported to a local hospital by the Mesquite Fire Department for precautionary reasons.
The police department also received numerous calls about Richardson assaulting multiple people in the complex.