MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Pilatus PC-12 crashed near Mesquite shortly after 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.
The wings broke off and caught fire.
The aircraft, which departed from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport around 3:20 p.m., went down shortly after the pilot reported a loss of engine power to air traffic controllers.
It’s not yet known how many occupants, including the pilot were in the plane. Also, no information about their condition was released.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.